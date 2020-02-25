Expanse Trading Down 12.6% This Week (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Expanse has a market cap of $754,567.00 and $22,202.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Poloniex and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Expanse alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Upbit, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.