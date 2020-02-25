Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.03-0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$240-250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.27 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.72. 21,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,431. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $745.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $8.59.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.18 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXTR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

In other news, Director John C. Shoemaker purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

