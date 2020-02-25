FansTime (FTI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $49,124.00

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded 36.9% lower against the US dollar. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $665,852.00 and $49,124.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, CoinEgg, Gate.io and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.32 or 0.02760430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00219655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00038441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00133992 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org.

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, FCoin, CoinEgg, CoinMex, Gate.io and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

