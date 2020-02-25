Federal Home Loan Mortgage’s (FMCC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Nomura

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Nomura in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FMCC opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

