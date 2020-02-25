Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Earns Buy Rating from Nomura

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Nomura in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FNMA. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Federal National Mortgage Association to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.63.

Get Federal National Mortgage Association alerts:

FNMA opened at $3.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. Federal National Mortgage Association has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $4.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.27 and a beta of 2.20.

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Federal National Mortgage Association had a net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter.

About Federal National Mortgage Association

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.