FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,972 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 23,448 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 1.7% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in FedEx by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in FedEx by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in FedEx by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.76.

NYSE FDX opened at $154.85 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $137.78 and a 12 month high of $199.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.68 and a 200-day moving average of $155.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 737.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

