Fernwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 9,200 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. BridgeBio Pharma comprises approximately 1.7% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBIO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,329,000 after acquiring an additional 456,605 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 258.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 538,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after acquiring an additional 388,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,354,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,442,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $1,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.

In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 30,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $1,077,238.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,685,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,378,677.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank Mccormick sold 82,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $3,141,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,335,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,657,138.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,317 shares of company stock worth $6,537,919 in the last quarter.

BBIO stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,094. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a current ratio of 14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.