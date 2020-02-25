Fernwood Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 49,597 American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,597 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,509,621 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $358,776,000 after buying an additional 2,719,149 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,795,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 947.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,251,386 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,904 shares during the period. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $24,234,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth $16,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

AAL stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.09. The stock had a trading volume of 312,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,517,157. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.16%.

AAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

