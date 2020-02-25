Fernwood Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.9% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in Visa by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in Visa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $251.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,577 shares of company stock worth $10,283,105. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V stock traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,476,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,636,124. The firm has a market cap of $409.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.