Fernwood Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 21,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 237,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 149,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,911,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,397,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $56.36 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.59.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

