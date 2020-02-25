Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,879,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,095 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,481,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 442,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,231,000 after buying an additional 100,700 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 91,241 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.19. 2,151,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,335,710. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.61. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $70.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.