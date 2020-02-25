Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bainco International Investors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,972,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 63,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,272,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $22,903,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total transaction of $40,315.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,786.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total value of $70,376.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,478,827 shares of company stock worth $420,190,984. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Nomura increased their target price on Alphabet from to in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 target price (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,417.87. 49,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,869. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,467.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,312.07. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The company has a market cap of $1,020.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

