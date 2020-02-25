Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $790,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,219. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $107.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.75.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.