Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $3.36 Million Stake in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the quarter. Mongodb accounts for approximately 1.6% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 138.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,812,000 after buying an additional 1,057,430 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,542,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,998,000 after buying an additional 276,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,681,000 after buying an additional 43,629 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 11.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 835,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,630,000 after buying an additional 89,092 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,258,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDB. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus began coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Nomura upped their price objective on Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

In other Mongodb news, insider Thomas Bull sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $653,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.40, for a total value of $3,435,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,767 shares in the company, valued at $17,050,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,321 shares of company stock valued at $32,870,872 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB traded down $6.55 on Tuesday, reaching $147.30. 28,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.84 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.83 and its 200-day moving average is $140.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mongodb Inc has a 1-year low of $95.30 and a 1-year high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

