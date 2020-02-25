Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust comprises approximately 2.4% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Texas Pacific Land Trust worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 291.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 12.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 19.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the third quarter worth $260,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TPL. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 40 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $675.02 per share, with a total value of $27,000.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,078. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TPL stock traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $755.34. 524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.99 and a quick ratio of 15.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $778.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $692.48. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a one year low of $565.10 and a one year high of $915.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by $1.83. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 96.55% and a return on equity of 82.95%. The firm had revenue of $113.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 38.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

