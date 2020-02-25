Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $8.03 Million Stock Position in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC cut its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,700 shares during the quarter. Portola Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 3.8% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Portola Pharmaceuticals worth $8,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $245,000.

A number of research firms have commented on PTLA. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,261. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.12. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

