Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,855,000 after purchasing an additional 211,552 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 836,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 766,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,550,000 after acquiring an additional 99,323 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,873,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAXN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James cut Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 14,400 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $1,250,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,395.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $3,953,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 630,011 shares in the company, valued at $49,808,669.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,851 shares of company stock worth $7,099,504 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXN traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.38. 7,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.78. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 52 week low of $46.28 and a 52 week high of $90.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.17.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

