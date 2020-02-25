Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 2,750 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,256,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,724,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,641 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,228,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $497,559,000 after purchasing an additional 623,179 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 526.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,358,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545,336 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,065,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,502,000 after purchasing an additional 494,213 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,953,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,206,000 after buying an additional 117,260 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,120,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $216,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,279.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $860,059.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,537,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,117,768 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.48.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

