Fernwood Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for about 1.3% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,670,000 after purchasing an additional 898,845 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 78,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,823 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 48,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.51, for a total value of $5,752,467.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,430,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,564,215,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,381,303 shares of company stock worth $180,185,049. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $137.20. 77,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,589,777. The company has a market capitalization of $132.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.21. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

