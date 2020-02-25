Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fevertree Drinks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

OTCMKTS:FQVTF traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $18.23. 2,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $42.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.79.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.