Financial Survey: OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR (NASDAQ:OASM) and AgeX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGE)

OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR (NASDAQ:OASM) and AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgeX Therapeutics has a beta of 4.48, suggesting that its stock price is 348% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR and AgeX Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR -8,633.64% -43.94% -28.92% AgeX Therapeutics -846.45% -165.04% -121.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of AgeX Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of AgeX Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR and AgeX Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A AgeX Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR and AgeX Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR $220,000.00 528.20 -$18.95 million N/A N/A AgeX Therapeutics $1.40 million 33.88 -$7.50 million N/A N/A

AgeX Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR.

Summary

AgeX Therapeutics beats OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR Company Profile

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. It focuses on manufacturing formulations and drug-delivery systems based on cytostatics. The company's approved products include Paclical/Apealea, a water-soluble formulation of XR17 and paclitaxel to treat cancers, such as lung, breast, and ovarian cancer; and Paccal Vet, a formulation for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma and mammary carcinoma in dogs. It develops Doxophos, a formulation of XR17 and doxorubicin to treat cancer comprising leukaemia, breast cancer, and lymphoma; Docecal, a formulation of XR17 and docetaxel for the treatment of prostate, lung, and breast cancer; OAS-19, a cancer drug; and KB9520 to treat various types of cancer. The company also develops Doxophos Vet, a formulation to treat lymphoma in dogs. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) was founded in 1990 and is based in Uppsala, Sweden.

AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for age-related degenerative diseases in the United Stated. The company is developing AGEX-BAT1 and AGEX-VASC1, which are cell-based approaches in the preclinical stage of development to correct metabolic imbalances in aging; and to restore vascular support in ischemic tissues. It is also involved in the development of AGEX-iTR1547, a drug-based formulation in preclinical development for restoring regenerative potential in various aged tissues afflicted with degenerative diseases. In addition, the company develops Renelon, a first-generation tissue regeneration product designed to promote scarless tissue repair. Further, it markets genomic interpretation algorithms; and Cytiva, including pluripotent stem cell derived heart muscle cells used in screening drugs for efficacy and safety. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Alameda, California. AgeX Therapeutics, Inc.(AMEX:AGE) operates independently of BioTime, Inc. as of November 28, 2018.

