FintruX Network Price Tops $0.0101 on Major Exchanges (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. One FintruX Network token can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid, IDEX and Bancor Network. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $955,004.00 and approximately $1,814.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.73 or 0.02534775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00211913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00127886 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX.

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.