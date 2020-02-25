First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,889 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.74% of First American Financial worth $48,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,753,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,166,000 after purchasing an additional 904,259 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 137.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FAF opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. First American Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $48.30 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.45.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

