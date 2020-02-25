First Business Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.4% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Business Financial Services Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $28,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $202.06 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $180.29 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.59 and its 200 day moving average is $198.41.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

