First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $49.14 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 749,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,101 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 7.8% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $49,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,689,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,204,000 after acquiring an additional 120,194 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,555 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,724 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,612,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,549,000 after purchasing an additional 519,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,366,000 after purchasing an additional 239,268 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.87 and its 200 day moving average is $65.04. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

