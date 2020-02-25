First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $67.62 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 10.7% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Business Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $67,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $133.57 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.45 and a 12 month high of $138.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.98 and a 200-day moving average of $131.71.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

