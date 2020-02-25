First Business Financial Services Inc. Invests $6.91 Million in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $77.17 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $65.65 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.88 and its 200 day moving average is $74.22.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

