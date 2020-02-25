First Business Financial Services Inc. Trims Position in First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 348,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,632 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services accounts for approximately 1.5% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 4.06% of First Business Financial Services worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 48.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 1,849.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

In other First Business Financial Services news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $51,225.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,429.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. First Business Financial Services Inc has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.71.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 12.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Business Financial Services Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.