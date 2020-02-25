First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $471.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) will report sales of $471.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for First Horizon National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $476.63 million and the lowest is $468.30 million. First Horizon National reported sales of $435.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon National will report full-year sales of $2.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Horizon National.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. First Horizon National’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Stephens boosted their target price on First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.31.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,237,726.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 510.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. First Horizon National has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

