FirstBlood (1ST) Market Capitalization Tops $6.99 Million

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 25th. FirstBlood has a market cap of $6.99 million and $5,253.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FirstBlood has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FirstBlood token can now be purchased for $0.0818 or 0.00000875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gatecoin, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FirstBlood Profile

FirstBlood’s genesis date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio.

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Liqui, OKEx, HitBTC, IDEX, Gatecoin and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

