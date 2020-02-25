Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Position Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of Five Below worth $50,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 452.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Below from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.84.

In related news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $591,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $110.01 on Tuesday. Five Below Inc has a twelve month low of $95.52 and a twelve month high of $148.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.22 and a 200-day moving average of $122.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.42.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

