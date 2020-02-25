Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,242 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Five Prime Therapeutics worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 16,764.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 83,821 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 506.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 207,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 173,581 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,167.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 237,933 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FPRX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 32,090 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $125,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $542,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FPRX opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.53.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

