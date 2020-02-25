Flash Reaches Market Cap of $2.69 Million (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Flash coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Flash has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and $65.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flash has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.06 or 0.02754629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00217850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037550 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00132678 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io.

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

