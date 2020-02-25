FLETA (FLETA) Price Tops $0.0072 on Top Exchanges

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last week, FLETA has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FLETA token can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges including GDAC and DigiFinex. FLETA has a total market cap of $5.63 million and $4.36 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.73 or 0.02534775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00211913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00127886 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 786,234,718 tokens. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain.

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

