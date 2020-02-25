FLIP Price Hits $0.0097 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One FLIP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC. FLIP has a market cap of $539,977.00 and $513.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 28% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $266.19 or 0.02825136 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00219678 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00039135 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00136465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken.

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

