Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,362 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 39,754 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $170.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.03. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.87 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $1,302.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

