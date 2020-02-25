Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLO. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 115,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of FLO opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $24.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $917.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.