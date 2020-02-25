FlypMe (FYP) Price Hits $0.0108 on Top Exchanges

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One FlypMe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FlypMe has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. FlypMe has a total market cap of $190,459.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $266.19 or 0.02825136 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00219678 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00039135 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00136465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe was first traded on June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me.

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

