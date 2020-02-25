FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in FMC by 3.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FMC by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of FMC by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in FMC by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. SpareBank 1 Markets AS lifted their price objective on FMC from to in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

Shares of FMC opened at $102.40 on Tuesday. FMC Corp has a 12 month low of $70.62 and a 12 month high of $108.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,294,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $334,284.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 398,069 shares of company stock valued at $39,814,850. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

