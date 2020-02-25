Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Position Raised by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Forescout Technologies worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Forescout Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Forescout Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 9,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $339,402.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $287,269.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,288 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,970.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,860 shares of company stock worth $3,395,014. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Forescout Technologies stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $32.88. The company had a trading volume of 222,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,322. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.44.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.23 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 112.57% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. Forescout Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Forescout Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

