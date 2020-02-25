Fountain (FTN) Market Cap Tops $1.06 Million

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Fountain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and CoinTiger. During the last seven days, Fountain has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Fountain has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $100,596.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $257.59 or 0.02760953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00218291 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00038197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00135477 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub.

Fountain Token Trading

Fountain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

