Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price objective on the closed-end fund’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.75% from the company’s current price.

BEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Standpoint Research began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.23.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 729.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

