FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,235 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of FTI Consulting worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 41.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $118.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.62. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $130.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $558,450.00. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCN. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.