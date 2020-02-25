FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.50-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45-2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion.

FCN opened at $118.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.62. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $130.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCN. ValuEngine raised shares of FTI Consulting from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

In other news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $558,450.00. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

