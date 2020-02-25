FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45-2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.40 billion.FTI Consulting also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.50-6.00 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCN. ValuEngine raised shares of FTI Consulting from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded down $8.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.08. The company had a trading volume of 29,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,874. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.62. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $130.01.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $558,450.00. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

