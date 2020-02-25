FTX Token Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last Week (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.46 or 0.00026403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. FTX Token has a total market cap of $237.76 million and $5.55 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00481574 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $591.71 or 0.06338388 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00060305 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005333 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001438 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token (FTT) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 347,370,548 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,498,212 tokens. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.