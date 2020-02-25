Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Piper Sandler

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.76% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Funko’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

FNKO has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Funko has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $8.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a market cap of $415.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Funko has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $27.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Funko by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Funko by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

