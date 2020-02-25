FY2020 Earnings Forecast for BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Issued By Dougherty & Co

BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of BioTelemetry in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $2.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.16.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded BioTelemetry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.86.

BEAT stock opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. BioTelemetry has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $76.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioTelemetry by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioTelemetry by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in BioTelemetry by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 20,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,476,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in BioTelemetry by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.