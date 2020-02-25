FY2020 EPS Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc Decreased by Cormark (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc (TSE:LUG) – Cormark cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Gold in a report issued on Monday, February 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LUG. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$11.50 to C$13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday.

TSE LUG opened at C$12.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.02 and a 1-year high of C$13.49.

In other news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 216,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.42, for a total value of C$1,818,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,404,951.92.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

