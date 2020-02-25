FY2021 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Lowered by DA Davidson

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.05. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MS. JMP Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.77.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.70. The firm has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.68 per share, with a total value of $2,484,000.00. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

